search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR’s 3rd Front idea to bring sea change in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 7, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Efforts on to make KTR CM if TRS retains power in 2019.
Mr KTR is expected to have the final say in selection of candidates for the 119 Assembly constituencies in 2019.
 Mr KTR is expected to have the final say in selection of candidates for the 119 Assembly constituencies in 2019.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Third Front idea is set to bring a sea-change in political equations within the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti before the 2019 elections.

The TRS plenary to be held next month is likely to elect the Chief Minist-er’s son and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao as working president of the par-ty to pave the way for him to become Chief Minis-ter in 2019 should Mr KCR move to Delhi and national politics.

 

It is being said that Mr KCR is keen to give senior leaders in his party tickets to contest the Lok Sabha poll so that they stay in Delhi and Mr KTR has a free hand to select candidates of his choice for the Assembly seats to strengthen his position in the party and the government if the TRS retains power in 2019.

Mr KTR is expected to have the final say in selection of candidates for the 119 Assembly constituencies in 2019. 

Party sources say that the Chief Minister is keen on fielding the party’s senior leaders Kadiam Srihari (currently depu-ty CM), Tummala Nages-hwar Rao, Talasani Sri-nivas Yadav, and Etela Rajender, all ministers, as Lok Sabha candidates and give KTR the freed-om to select candidates of his choice for these seats.

Some incumbent MPs are also likely to be asked to contest for the Asse-mbly. The MP from Pedd-apalli, Balka Suman, a student leader and stau-nch supporter of Mr KTR, may be fielded as an MLA candidate.

The name of Nizama-bad MP and the Chief Minister’s daughter, K Kavitha, is also doing the rounds for an Assembly seat in 2019, though some party leaders doubt wh-ether the CM will allow two power centres in the TRS party and governm-ent, by sending both his children to the Assembly.

Allowing KTR to address public meetings in the districts is seen as a clear indication that the CM wants his son to replace him should he move onto the national stage. Mr KTR is consulted on all major decisions at government and party levels and is a member of all crucial Cabinet sub-committees constituted by the government to frame and implement the TRS government's key schemes.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana rashtra samiti, k.t. rama rao, third front
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pharrell Williams visits elephant conservation centre in India

The Happy singer arrived on his maiden visit to India last week to celebrate a Holi event hosted by Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram/nv_dxb)
 

Women feel pain a lot differently than men: Study

Pain begins differently for men and women at the cellular level. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Man makes son run to school after he was banned from bus for bullying

He also added that his idea was working since his son’s behaviour changed (Photo: Facebook)
 

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

Boney Kapoor's children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi.
 

Prince Charles set to visit Pacific island of Vanuatu where Prince Philip is a god

The people of Tanna, one of Vanuatu's many islands, worship Prince Philip like a deity. (DC File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not 1, but 2 Lenin statues demolished in Tripura; CPM, TMC blame BJP

A five-foot high fibre glass statue of Lenin was toppled at Belonia on Monday, while a smaller figure was razed at Sabroom two days ago. (Photo: ANI)

March 31 deadline for Aadhaar linking may be extended: Centre to SC

The deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes is March 31. (Photo: File)

Collect passport details of big borrowers in 45 days: FinMin to state-owned banks

Passport details will help banks to take timely action and inform the relevant authorities to prevent fraudsters from fleeing the country. (Photo: File)

'Ask, Listen, Interact, Act, Inform are 5 pillars of modern information', says Modi

Speaking at the function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre has been making efforts since last four years to empower citizens. (Photo: ANI)

Special status fight not political but for people of Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrabau Naidu recalled that he only took charge after making it clear to the BJP that he would not become the Chief Minister until seven mandals in Telangana were merged in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham