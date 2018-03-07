search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR, Mamata Banerjee? Third Front chief a tough choice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 2:50 am IST
As yet, though, the Front mooted by Mr Rao just three days ago has to get off the ground.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Who will lead the Third Front which is yet to be born? The leading contenders are Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Both are firebrand politicians and have experience in leading political agitations. Both are self- made politicians. Mamata Banerjee routed the 34-year-old CPM government in West Bengal and KCR achieved the four-decade-old demand of a separate Telangana state. 

 

As yet, though, the Front mooted by Mr Rao just three days ago has to get off the ground. 

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Shibu Soren who came out in support of the proposal, has already changed his mind and said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi has given them his word that the elections in the state will be fought under the leadership of Mr Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, mamata banerjee, third front, hemant shibu soren
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR’s front plan a drama, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy
DMK too not sure for now on 3rd front


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pharrell Williams visits elephant conservation centre in India

The Happy singer arrived on his maiden visit to India last week to celebrate a Holi event hosted by Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram/nv_dxb)
 

Women feel pain a lot differently than men: Study

Pain begins differently for men and women at the cellular level. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Man makes son run to school after he was banned from bus for bullying

He also added that his idea was working since his son’s behaviour changed (Photo: Facebook)
 

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

Boney Kapoor's children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi.
 

Prince Charles set to visit Pacific island of Vanuatu where Prince Philip is a god

The people of Tanna, one of Vanuatu's many islands, worship Prince Philip like a deity. (DC File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not 1, but 2 Lenin statues demolished in Tripura; CPM, TMC blame BJP

A five-foot high fibre glass statue of Lenin was toppled at Belonia on Monday, while a smaller figure was razed at Sabroom two days ago. (Photo: ANI)

March 31 deadline for Aadhaar linking may be extended: Centre to SC

The deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes is March 31. (Photo: File)

Collect passport details of big borrowers in 45 days: FinMin to state-owned banks

Passport details will help banks to take timely action and inform the relevant authorities to prevent fraudsters from fleeing the country. (Photo: File)

'Ask, Listen, Interact, Act, Inform are 5 pillars of modern information', says Modi

Speaking at the function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre has been making efforts since last four years to empower citizens. (Photo: ANI)

Special status fight not political but for people of Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrabau Naidu recalled that he only took charge after making it clear to the BJP that he would not become the Chief Minister until seven mandals in Telangana were merged in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham