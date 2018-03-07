search on deccanchronicle.com
Gauri Lankesh murder probe ‘coming to an end’, says K’taka Home Minister

Published Mar 7, 2018
Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot dead at close range by unidentified assailants at her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.
 SIT would soon clear the air on whether KT Naveen Kumar, who is in police custody, is involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) would soon clear the air on whether KT Naveen Kumar, who is in police custody, is involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday.

"The SIT will answer it as early as possible," he said, when asked whether the police have picked up the right person in the case.

 

The SIT, probing the murder of the journalist-activist on September 5, 2017, had recently taken Kumar into custody. His family has said he was innocent and in no way connected to the case.

Reddy said the SIT has been pursuing its investigation and the government does not want to interfere in it.

"The investigation is coming to an end," he said.

Reddy on September 9 claimed that the SIT had gathered "some clues" in connection with the case. The state government, which constituted the SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) BK Singh, has announced Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone giving clues about the perpetrators of the crime. The Lankesh family pleaded against giving a political colour to the case.

It has said the investigators should look into all angles, as reports had emerged about a possible Naxal hand in the crime other than the suspected involvement of right-wing extremists.

Lankesh (55), who was known as an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unidentified assailants at her home in Bengaluru.

