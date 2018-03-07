CBI to grill Karti for 3 more days; no relief in Supreme Court either

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the CBI custody of Karti Chidambaram, an accused in the INX Media corruption case, by three more days even as the Supreme Court rejected his plea for interim protection against arrest by the ED in a related money laundering case.

The CBI, which confronted Karti Chidambaram with Indrani Mukerjea, a former director of the media company, in a Mumbai jail on Sunday, presented former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son before special judge Sunil Rana on Tuesday after his five-day custody of the probe agency expired.

Karti Chidambaram moved a bail application that will be taken up by the court on March 9.

Additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, opposed his bail plea, saying the investigation was at a “crucial stage” and the CBI needs two weeks to file a reply to his bail application.