Nation, Current Affairs

CBI moves court for permission to conduct narco test on Karti

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
Delhi Court will take up by the matter on March 9, the next day of hearing.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was sent to CBI custody till March 9 in the INX Media case. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved Delhi court on Wednesday seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram.

Special judge Sunil Rana said that the court would take the matter on March 9 along with two other applications seeking production warrants of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman, arrested in the money laundering case, and co-accused Indrani Mukerjea.

 

Karti, son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was sent to CBI custody by a Delhi court till March 9 in the INX Media case.

Also read: Two setbacks in a day: Karti sent to CBI custody for 3 more days

The CBI had told the court that Karti Chidambaram has refused to share the passwords of his phones that the agency has seized, choosing only to say that he is a victim of political vendetta when asked "relevant questions"

Saying that it has "concrete credible evidence collected recently" against Karti Chidambaram in a corruption case, the probe agency had asked the court to extend his custody by nine days.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on February 28 at Chennai airport on his return from Britain, in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year.

The FIR alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father, P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: inx media case, money laundering case, karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, narco test
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




