UP ATS corners suspected terrorist in Lucknow, encounter underway

Lucknow: A shootout between a suspected terrorist and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad began in Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday, confirmed the state’s police chief Javeed Ahmed.

According to a report in NDTV, the anti-terror squad is at present trying to capture the alleged terrorist, who is holed up in the area.

The clash comes in the backdrop of the Assembly polls in the state which enters into final phase of voting tomorrow.