Nation, Current Affairs

UP ATS corners suspected terrorist in Lucknow, encounter underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
The security forces have cordoned off the area and at least 20 commandos are involved in the operation.
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: A shootout between a suspected terrorist and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad began in Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday, confirmed the state’s police chief Javeed Ahmed.

According to a report in NDTV, the anti-terror squad is at present trying to capture the alleged terrorist, who is holed up in the area.

The clash comes in the backdrop of the Assembly polls in the state which enters into final phase of voting tomorrow.

Tags: shootout, terrorist, security forces, thakurganj area
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli slams Steve Smith in press conference over Australia’s sneaky DRS tactics

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had reportedly spotted the Aussie skipper looking towards the dressing room for help, something that they immediately pointed out to the umpires. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: R Ashwin grabs 6 as India beat Australia in Bengaluru

R Ashwin, who bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test, took 6 wickets for 41 runs to set up a thrilling Indian win the Bengaluru Test against the Steve Smith-led Australian side. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I've lost the count of articles written about me that were disturbing: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Twitter erupts after India beat Australia by 75 runs in Bengaluru

The exhilarating victory sent Twitter into a frenzy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how India made a stunning comeback against Australia in Bengaluru Test

With the win, India have also levelled the ongoing Border-Gavasker series 1-1. (Photo: AP)
 

'If they write s*** to me, I abuse them via DM': Rishi Kapoor justifies expletives

Rishi has always been known for his bluntness and candour.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt deeply concerned at killing of Indian fisherman: MEA

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

DDCA defamation suit: Ram Jethmalani grills Jaitley for the second day

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

2 aides of absconding rape accused UP minister Prajapati arrested

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)

Police most corrupt; religious leaders too not immune in India: survey

Representational Image

Spirituality in India's strength but some link it to religion: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Swami Vishwananda giri at the release of Special Commemorative Postage Stamp on 100 years of Yogoda Satsang Math, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham