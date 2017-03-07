Nation, Current Affairs

Terror suspect holed up in Lucknow, Govt sounds terror alert across nation

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 8:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:28 pm IST
'In order to arrest him alive, we used chilli bombs but he has not come out yet,' IG ATS said.
A suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, is holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, is holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday sounded an alert across the country in the wake of a suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, hiding in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country," Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir told reporters in New Delhi.

He said the Uttar Pradesh Police was doing a commendable job to nab the terrorist holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow.

"Terrorists do not have any ideology and create disturbances whenever they get a chance. The police is on the job to nab such elements," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has launched an operation to flush out the suspected terrorist holed up in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow.

“In order to arrest him alive, we used chilli bombs but he has not come out yet. He is firing intermittently,”ANI quoted IG ATS as saying.

The densely populated neighbourhood has been cordoned off and at least 20 commandos are involved in the operation, police said.

Madhya Pradesh's IG Law & order Makrand Devaskar has confirmed that Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion that took place on Tuesday was a terrorist attack.

At least eight people were on Tuesday injured in a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Railway official said. Two of them sustained severe injuries.

Tags: terror suspect, ujjain train blast, terror alert
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

A shootout between a suspected terrorist and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad began in Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

UP ATS corners Ujjain train blast terror suspect in Lucknow, encounter on

Madhya Pradesh's IG Law & Order has confirmed the train blast, in which 8 people were injured, was a terrorist attack.
07 Mar 2017 5:01 PM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

MP CM Chouhan orders inquiry in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast

At least eight persons were injured, two of them seriously, in the blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur.
07 Mar 2017 7:43 PM
A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the blast. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Eight injured in blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train

The glass panes of the windows in the general coach were damaged because of the blast.
07 Mar 2017 12:43 PM

Entertainment Gallery

With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
Mandana Karimi celebrated her wedding with Gaurav Gupta with a grand bash on Sunday where numerous Bollywood stars were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mandana Karimi hosts a grand wedding reception for B-Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Initial probe rules out navy's role in Indian fisherman's killing: Sri Lankan govt

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Inflation under control, GDP shows fast-paced development in India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his address at the Industry Meet at ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) in Dahej, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Photo: PIB)

SC refuses to quash bailable warrant against SP leader Azam Khan

SP leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

MP CM Chouhan orders inquiry in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

TN CM Palanisamy writes to Modi, seeks intervention in fishermen issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham