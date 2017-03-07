Terror suspect holed up in Lucknow, Govt sounds terror alert across nation

A suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, is holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday sounded an alert across the country in the wake of a suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, hiding in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country," Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir told reporters in New Delhi.

He said the Uttar Pradesh Police was doing a commendable job to nab the terrorist holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow.

"Terrorists do not have any ideology and create disturbances whenever they get a chance. The police is on the job to nab such elements," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has launched an operation to flush out the suspected terrorist holed up in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow.

“In order to arrest him alive, we used chilli bombs but he has not come out yet. He is firing intermittently,”ANI quoted IG ATS as saying.

The densely populated neighbourhood has been cordoned off and at least 20 commandos are involved in the operation, police said.

Madhya Pradesh's IG Law & order Makrand Devaskar has confirmed that Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion that took place on Tuesday was a terrorist attack.

At least eight people were on Tuesday injured in a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Railway official said. Two of them sustained severe injuries.