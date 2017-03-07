Medical reports: Jayalalithaa suffered no trauma says Doctors

Chennai: The State government on Monday stated that the reports of the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and AIIMS, New Delhi on the treatment given to late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa clearly suggest that she passed away on December 5 after a massive cardiac arrest. Dismissing speculation in sections of the media and statements by some political party leaders on the circumstances leading to her hospitalisation as untrue, the government said Jaya did not suffer any trauma before admission.

In an official release, the government said Jayalalithaa suffered a massive cardiac arrest on December 4 while an intensivist was present at the ICU in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. “The late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away at 11.30 pm on December 5, 2016,” the report said. About the condition in which she was admitted to the hospital, the release said that at around 10 pm on September 22, 2016 Apollo Hospitals had received a call from the residence of the then chief minister.

“When the ambulance reached there, they found her breathless with low oxygen saturation, resulting in drowsiness. She was immediately admitted to Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai. On evaluation, she was diagnosed to be suffering from infection and dehydration, accompanied by respiratory distress,” the statement said. There were pre-existing co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthmatic bronchitis and hypothyroidism, but clearly the “treatment report of Apollo Hospital, as well as that of AIIMS do not mention any evidence of trauma or any other event as alleged by certain political leaders,” Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.