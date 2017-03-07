Nation, Current Affairs

Medical reports: Jayalalithaa suffered no trauma says Doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 1:37 am IST
In an official release, the government said Jayalalithaa suffered a massive cardiac arrest on December 4.
Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The State government on Monday stated that the reports of the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and AIIMS, New Delhi on the treatment given to late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa clearly suggest that she passed away on December 5 after a massive cardiac arrest. Dismissing speculation in sections of the media and statements by some political party leaders on the circumstances leading to her hospitalisation as untrue, the government said Jaya did not suffer any trauma before admission.

In an official release, the government said Jayalalithaa suffered a massive cardiac arrest on December 4 while an intensivist was present at the ICU in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. “The late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away at 11.30 pm on December 5, 2016,” the report said. About the condition in which she was admitted to the hospital, the release said that at around 10 pm on September 22, 2016 Apollo Hospitals had received a call from the residence of the then chief minister.

“When the ambulance reached there, they found her breathless with low oxygen saturation, resulting in drowsiness. She was immediately admitted to Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai. On evaluation, she was diagnosed to be suffering from infection and dehydration, accompanied by respiratory distress,” the statement said. There were pre-existing co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthmatic bronchitis and hypothyroidism, but clearly the “treatment report of Apollo Hospital, as well as that of AIIMS do not mention any evidence of trauma or any other event as alleged by certain political leaders,” Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

Tags: ‪jayalalithaa‬‬, apollo hospitals, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
 

86-year-old man wants to climb Mount Everest to reclaim title

Min Bahadur Sherchan, who hails from Tatopani in Myagdi, shared about his upcoming Everest expedition during a press conference in Kathmandu. (Photo:AFP)
 

Mother sells extra breast milk online, says “no direct supply”

The woman had previously sold milk to the milk bank but now she wanted to sell it to anybody who would be willing to buy it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Could've adopted if he had medical issues': Abu Azmi on KJo opting for surrogacy

Abu Azmi is known for his very sexist and misogynist remarks.
 

Video: Pakistani news reporter goes viral for hilarious dance moves

He is seen sloganeering and raising slogans (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC pulls up Telangana govt for detaining 'saree' thief for 1 yr

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Reconsider penalty for not keeping minimum balance: Govt to SBI

The country's largest lender has announced imposing penalty ranging from Rs 20-100 on non-maintenance of Minimum Average Balance (MAB) in savings bank accounts from April 1. (Photo: File)

Not enough gender equality in India today: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Submit evidence of campus violence: Ramjas College tells teachers, students

Students and teachers of Delhi University, JNU and Jamia during their protest march against ABVP at North Campus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Adopt global convention to combat terrorism, India tells UN again

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham