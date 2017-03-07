 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty
 
Hyderabad: Man says daughter illegally detained by her husband in Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Mohammed Akber said he had written to Sushma Swaraj two months ago but there has been no response.
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The father of Mohammadi Begum, who has allegedly been in illegally detained by her husband in Pakistan have written to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj but said there was no response from her. Mr Mohammed Akber said he had written to the minister two months ago.

Mr Akber said that Mohammed Younus, a Pakistani national, had cheated his daughter and married her while working in Oman. The couple was to shift to Saudi Arabia, but the woman found that she had been taken to Pakistan. She was allegedly confined to a room and tortured. This came to light a few months ago, when she contacted her father.

Mr Akber said after he wrote to Ms Swaraj, seeking help to repatriate his daughter, the local police took the details of his daughter and recorded his statement. “We are unable to bear the torture our daughter is going through. She has been held captive and is denied food and medicines,” Mr Akber said.  On Sunday, he wrote a second letter to Ms Swaraj seeking help.

Tags: sushma swaraj, pakistan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

