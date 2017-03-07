Kerala nursing students protest alleging mistreatment, misogyny

Students of Upasana College of Nursing protest against college authorities alleging mistreatment and misogynistic statements. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kollam: The students of Upasana College of Nursing on Tuesday staged a protest in Kerala's Kollam district against alleged mistreatment and misogynistic statements by college authorities.

A group of students, who have been sitting on protest since last night outside the college campus alleged that they have been facing harassment by the college authorities since past few months.

The college has reportedly issued a directive asking students not lock the doors of their rooms while changing clothes as they might use their cell phones or get involved in homosexual activities.

The students also claimed that they were barred from using internet in the library as the management said they might watch porn.

The student also alleged that the college principal harasses students belonging to lower caste and imposes many such rules and heavy fines.

The college, which has been closed over a week in wake of the protest, is run by businessman Ravi Pillai and being managed by the Upasana Charitable Society.