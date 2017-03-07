Kerala Budget 'leak': BJP files quo warranto plea against state Finance Minister

Kochi: BJP on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court questioning the continuance of state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in the post in view of alleged leak of 2017-18 budget before it was presented in the assembly on March 3.

In a quo warranto petition against Isaac, BJP state unit President Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that the Finance Minister has violated the provisions of Official Secrets Act and also the oath of office by ‘leaking’ the budget documents.

Rajasekharan submitted that following the allegations of leakage, the government has taken action against some officials associated with the office of the Finance Minister.

This itself proved that the government was admitting the leakage of budget before its presentation, he claimed.

He prayed the court to issue a quo warranto declaring that the Finance Minister has no authority to continue in his post.

The petition is likely to come up tomorrow for consideration of the court.

On the day of budget itself, opposition UDF and BJP demanded the resignation of Isaac who had maintained that only some highlights, which was to be released to the media later, had surfaced on social media.