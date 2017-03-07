Nation, Current Affairs

Inflation under control, GDP shows fast-paced development in India: Modi

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:18 pm IST
The Prime Minister was speaking at an industry meet organised at ONGC Petro Additions Ltd's complex in Dahej.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his address at the Industry Meet at ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) in Dahej, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Photo: PIB)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his address at the Industry Meet at ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) in Dahej, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Photo: PIB)

Dahej: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government has been able to tame inflation that had gone out of control before 2014 and no political party could raise the issue during the polls in five states.

Modi also said that after the decision to demonetise high value currency notes, "many lies were hurled, rumours were created" that the economy would disintegrate, but the GDP figures of the last quarter have proved that the country is on the path of "fast-paced development".

The Prime Minister was speaking at an industry meet organised at ONGC Petro Additions Ltd's complex in Dahej.

"We all know what were the economic challenges faced by the country before the 2014 elections. Inflation had gone out of control," Modi said.

"You must have witnessed that in the elections held in five states all the political parties hurled whatever allegations they could at us. But during the entire campaign, no accusation was levelled against us on the issue of inflation," Modi said.

"Such things do not become news as there are no takers to it. But it is a very big thing that in such huge elections, no opponent discussed inflation. This means that the government has been successful in taming the inflation that had gone out of control," Modi said.

He added that more efforts are on to bring inflation further down.

Hitting back at the opposition leaders, Modi quoted the GDP figure of last quarter and said that the country was on the path of progress.

"In last November, after the decision (demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes) to fight black money and corruption, many lies were hurled, rumours were created and allegations were levelled that everything will disintegrate now and the economy will finish," Modi said.

"Of course, some people did face difficulties," he said, adding, "But the report of the last quarter ... the figures make it clear that the GDP did not go down as they had predicted. Nothing happened and the country is on the path of fast-paced development."

The government recently pegged the GDP growth rate at a higher-than-expected 7.1 per cent for the current fiscal despite the impact of note ban.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) put the growth rate for October-December -- the quarter in which the government banned 86 per cent of the currency in circulation -- at 7 per cent. However, the figures have been questioned by the opposition and several economists.

Modi also said that political and business leaders globally have supported the demonetisation move.

"It is absolutely true that every sector will benefit, be it social or economic, when black money will be routed out of the system. The world is viewing this bold decision of India with respect," he said.

Tags: narendra modi, inflation, gdp, demonetisation
Location: India, Gujarat

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Terror suspect holed up in Lucknow, Govt sounds terror alert across nation

A suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, is holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

SC refuses to quash bailable warrant against SP leader Azam Khan

SP leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

MP CM Chouhan orders inquiry in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

TN CM Palanisamy writes to Modi, seeks intervention in fishermen issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo)

In a first, IISc makes it to top 10 global varsities ranking

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham