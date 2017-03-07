Nation, Current Affairs

Govt makes U-turn, says mid-day meal benefits to continue without Aadhaar

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
Citizens can avail all the benefits of government schemes on alternate means of identification till the time they get their Aadhaar number.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

New Delhi: Citizens can avail all the benefits of government schemes on alternate means of identification till the time they get their Aadhaar number, the government said on Tuesday.

"No one will be deprived of the benefits for lack of Aadhaar... Till Aadhaar number is assigned to any individual, the benefit will continue to be given based on alternate means of identification," according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Aadhaar has so far been given to more than 112 crore people in the country.

"In case of Mid-Day Meal scheme and under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, the schools and Anganwadis have been asked to collect the Aadhaar number of the children beneficiaries and in case a child does not have Aadhaar, the school or ICDS functionary will be required to provide enrolment facilities to a child and till Aadhaar number is assigned, the benefits will continue," the statement said.

Considering the usefulness of Aadhaar in curbing leakages and bringing transparency in delivery system, the government has recently issued orders to use Aadhaar in several other welfare schemes funded from the Consolidated Fund of India.

"While these orders require beneficiaries of these programmes to give their Aadhaar number, it has also been ensured that no one is deprived of the benefits for want of Aadhaar," it said.

Total savings by plugging leakages on account of Aadhaar introduction during the last two-and-a-half years in just a few schemes amount to over Rs 49,000 crore.

Tags: mid day meal, aadhaar card, anganwadis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IndiGo pilot caught lying to passengers to 'cover-up' absence of co-pilot

An IndiGo flight. (File photo)

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Initial probe rules out navy's role in Indian fisherman's killing: Sri Lankan govt

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Terror suspect holed up in Lucknow, Govt sounds terror alert across nation

A suspected terrorist, having links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, is holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PM says inflation under control, GDP shows fast-paced development in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his address at the Industry Meet at ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) in Dahej, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Photo: PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham