Assets of re-contesting MLAs in UP soar 82 per cent in 5 years: ADR

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Average assets of 311 re-contesting MLAs from various parties in 2012 was Rs 3.49 crore, while this year it stood at Rs 6.33 crore.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The average assets of 311 MLAs re-contesting in Uttar Pradesh went up by Rs 2.84 crore -- roughly an increase of 82 per cent -- in the last five years, says a report.

The average assets of the 311 re-contesting MLAs from various parties in 2012 was Rs 3.49 crore (Rs 3,49,08,073) while this year, it stood at Rs 6.33 crore (Rs 6,33,64,781), a report by think-tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said today.

"The average assets of these 311 re-contesting MLAs, between the Uttar Pradesh elections of 2012 and 2017, have increased by Rs 2.84 crore (Rs 2,84,56,709)," it said.

As per the analysis, which was jointly done by Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and ADR, BSP's Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali saw the highest growth in assets from 2012 to 2017, an increase by over Rs 64 crore, followed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan at Rs 40 crore, also from BSP, and SP's Anup Kumar Gupta Rs 35 crore.

On party-wise analysis, ADR said SP's 162 MLAs' average assets increased by over Rs 2 crore while that of BSP's 57 MLAs by over Rs 4 crore.

It further said BJP's 55 MLAs' average assets increased by more than Rs 2 crore and the same for the Congress' 19 MLAs read over Rs 2 crore.

