Americans find Indians ‘irritating’ on US roads

The Indian disregard for traffic rules and general indiscipline on the road is the subject of the post, written by a person of Indian origin, who records the comments of his American friend/colleague. It is addressed to ‘Indians in Ashburn Herndon Reston and Washington DC area (May be applicable to all Indians in USA)'. (Representational image)

Visakhapatnam: Americans seem to be more frustrated with Indians than with other ethnic Asian groups, not just because they fear that Indians are “taking away jobs” but also because of their indiscipline on the roads.

This is seen in a conversation that reportedly took place between an NRI and an American that is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The Indian writer says he was on ‘Happy Hour’ with people from different countries when the conservation veered to traffic.

The American, who is said to live in Ashburn Herndon Reston, complains about the traffic: “For me it takes two hours each way. I feel like I spend half of my life on road. I'm sorry to say man, but many Indians are not considerate on the road.”

The American continues: “They cut lanes on road, join the lane just before (the) signal. They act smart. We were raised learning to obey rules, we follow. Recently my son — a high schooler —asked me to drive in the empty lane and cut (into) the lane at the end while I was waiting in the traffic. I was furious to listen that. What culture is my son learning? And from where?”

“These guys who cut the lanes on road think themselves as the smartest creatures on the planet and all the people waiting in the traffic are dumb. It just shows their ethics, culture and respect. I just don’t want my kids to learn that. I don’t generalise all Indians do that, but mostly in my area (sic)”, the American continued, according to the post.

The writer then says, “Another colleague joined him and (spoke of) his experience when he was getting late for his appointment.” An Indian lady almost hit his car while cutting into his lane.

“I felt embarrassed and guilty at the same time as I remember doing the same in a few instances,” the writer posted. “I have worked with them and knew them for four years and know how wonderful they are,” he wrote.

He said there was “hatred building up against the Indian community and let this not be another reason to hate us.” He signs off with “Let this not define our Indian culture.”