 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Americans find Indians ‘irritating’ on US roads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N V SUDHIR
Published Mar 7, 2017, 12:26 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Ignoring rules not the smartest way to behave in public.
The Indian disregard for traffic rules and general indiscipline on the road is the subject of the post, written by a person of Indian origin, who records the comments of his American friend/colleague. It is addressed to ‘Indians in Ashburn Herndon Reston and Washington DC area (May be applicable to all Indians in USA)'. (Representational image)
 The Indian disregard for traffic rules and general indiscipline on the road is the subject of the post, written by a person of Indian origin, who records the comments of his American friend/colleague. It is addressed to ‘Indians in Ashburn Herndon Reston and Washington DC area (May be applicable to all Indians in USA)'. (Representational image)

Visakhapatnam: Americans seem to be more frustrated with Indians than with other ethnic Asian groups, not just because they fear that Indians are “taking away jobs” but also because of their indiscipline on the roads.

This is seen in a conversation that reportedly took place between an NRI and an American that is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The Indian disregard for traffic rules and general indiscipline on the road is the subject of the post, written by a person of Indian origin, who records the comments of his American friend/colleague. It is addressed to ‘Indians in Ashburn Herndon Reston and Washington DC area (May be applicable to all Indians in USA)'.

indo-amrican

The Indian writer says he was on ‘Happy Hour’ with people from different countries when the conservation veered to traffic.

The American, who is said to live in Ashburn Herndon Reston, complains about the traffic: “For me it takes two hours each way. I feel like I spend half of my life on road. I'm sorry to say man, but many Indians are not considerate on the road.”

The American continues: “They cut lanes on road, join the lane just before (the) signal. They act smart. We were raised learning to obey rules, we follow. Recently my son — a high schooler —asked me to drive in the empty lane and cut (into) the lane at the end while I was waiting in the traffic. I was furious to listen that. What culture is my son learning? And from where?”

“These guys who cut the lanes on road think themselves as the smartest creatures on the planet and all the people waiting in the traffic are dumb. It just shows their ethics, culture and respect. I just don’t want my kids to learn that. I don’t generalise all Indians do that, but mostly in my area (sic)”, the American continued, according to the post.

The writer then says, “Another colleague joined him and (spoke of) his experience when he was getting late for his appointment.” An Indian lady almost hit his car while cutting into his lane.

“I felt embarrassed and guilty at the same time as I remember doing the same in a few instances,” the writer posted. “I have worked with them and knew them for four years and know how wonderful they are,” he wrote.

He said there was “hatred building up against the Indian community and let this not be another reason to hate us.” He signs off with “Let this not define our Indian culture.”

Tags: americans, washington dc, indians
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Related Stories

(Representational image)

Americans see NRIs in US towns

The video is said to have been shot on a Sunday morning in a neighbourhood play area where tens of Indians.
07 Mar 2017 12:35 AM

World Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy S8 to hit shelves on April 28, not April 21: report

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
 

86-year-old man wants to climb Mount Everest to reclaim title

Min Bahadur Sherchan, who hails from Tatopani in Myagdi, shared about his upcoming Everest expedition during a press conference in Kathmandu. (Photo:AFP)
 

Mother sells extra breast milk online, says “no direct supply”

The woman had previously sold milk to the milk bank but now she wanted to sell it to anybody who would be willing to buy it. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra spent Rs 8 crore from contingency fund on PM ads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Mumbai, proposed the formation of a statue of the great Marathi warrior Shivaji. (Photo: PTI)

EC's show cause notice to Akhilesh for bribery remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Over Rs 124 crore cash, 23 lakh litres liquor seized in UP, Uttarakhand and Manipur

Representational image

Karnataka High Court quashes plea, no SIT probe into diary

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: Hebbal, it’s hell, says residents

They complained that nothing seems to be in order both at the entrance and exit of the Hebbal junction, which leads to the Kempegowda International Airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham