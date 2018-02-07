search on deccanchronicle.com
We are not garbage collectors: Supreme Court to Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 7, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Centre pulled up for an 845-page affidavit on waste management.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for filing an 845-page affidavit on solid waste management in the country and said, “This court is not a garbage collector.”

A bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepk Gupta hearing a suo motu petition relating to the death of seven-year-old boy due to dengue in 2016 refused to take on record the affidavit and said the government cannot dump “junk” before it.

 

Justice Lokur told Central government counsel Wasim Quadri “What are you trying to do? Are you trying to impress us? We are not impressed. You are trying to dump everything on us. We are not going to accept it. Don’t do this. Whatever junk you have, you dump it before us. We are not garbage collectors. Be absolutely clear about this.”

The counsel told the court that they have received information from 22 states about constitution of state-level advisory boards and have compiled data received from the respective states.

Justice Lokur observed “there is no point in filing affidavits if they contain nothing. We are not taking this affidavit on record. You have not seen it and you want us to see this affidavit.” The bench asked the Centre and States to file a better affidavit in three weeks furnishing all details indicating whether the states and union territories have constituted state level advisory boards in accordance with the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The court had expressed concern over deaths due to vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya and said lack of waste management was the cause for several lives being lost.
 

