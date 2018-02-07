Siddaramaiah’s 4-pronged poser to Modi: What about Loya, Jay Shah?

President Ram Nath Kovind being welcomed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Vajubhai Vala at HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday. President Kovind will inaugurate Mahamastakabhisheka 2018 on Wednesday at Shravanabelagola. (Photo: KPN)

BENGALURU: The war of words triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charges of corruption against the state government raged on with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posting four questions for Mr Modi on Twitter, on Tuesday.

Mr Modi had described the Congress government in the state as a ‘10 percent commission’ government while slamming it for rampant corruption.

Mr Siddaramaiah’s questions: “One, Why the Lokpal has not been appointed? Two, investigate the death of judge Loya; Three, investigate the meteoric rise of Jay Shah (son of Amit Shah), and announce an untainted person as your CM candidate (instead of B.S. Yeddyurappa).”

BJP leaders did not react to Mr Siddaramaiah’s questions. His die-hard supporter and party MLC, V.S. Ugrappa, attacked Mr Modi and said no Prime Minister had ever stooped to this level. He demanded an apology from the Prime Minister for leveling allegations of corruption against the state government during his speech at the Parivarthana rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.