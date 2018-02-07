search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul continues grandmother Indira's legacy, meets Cong workers from across country

Published Feb 7, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi interacted with delegations of workers from various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan and poll-bound Karnataka.
The AICC headquarters will be open for those on the list of appointments with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi from 9:30 am to 11 am. (Photo: File)
 The AICC headquarters will be open for those on the list of appointments with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi from 9:30 am to 11 am. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi revived an old tradition of the party on Wednesday when he met and interacted with delegations of its leaders and workers from across the country at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

According to party sources, Gandhi came to the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road at around 9:15 am and met delegations of workers from various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan and poll-bound Karnataka.

 

These delegations were listed for appointments with the party chief earlier.

Easy accessibility of the Congress president was an issue of debate in the past.

The Congress chief's office at the AICC headquarters has, for several years, remained closed. It was opened once in a while when former party chief Sonia Gandhi came to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting or an important event like the party's foundation day.

Rahul  started sitting in the office for weekly interactions with party workers and people from Wednesday after it was recently cleaned up and refurbished.

Senior Congress leaders said the plan is for Rahul Gandhi to spare one hour for the mass outreach every week at the party's headquarters at 24 Akbar Road.

In the past, former Congress presidents like Indira Gandhi used to meet the party workers at a 'janata durbar' there.

(With inputs from agency)

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, rahul to meet party workers, rahul to meet public
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




