Loya death: Oppn to write to President demanding SC-monitored SIT probe

New Delhi: The opposition parties have decided to write to the President demanding a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to enquire into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

More than 100 opposition members of Parliament have signed the letter which will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

"The opposition parties have decided to write to the president demanding a Supreme Court-monitored SIT to look into the death of Justice Loya. More than 100 members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have signed a letter," Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien told reporters.

The opposition said that there is a need to know how Justice Loya died as there are "many theories" going around and only a Supreme Court-monitored SIT can "solve the issue".

Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

The issue came under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.