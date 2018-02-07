search on deccanchronicle.com
Black magic stops Hyderabad police from arresting women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 7, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:54 am IST
2 women drug a family and flee with 33 tola gold.
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The city police is apprehensive about arresting two women thieves who allegedly practise black magic.

The police fear that they would be cursed, if they nab the women, who decamped with 33 tola gold from a house in 2013.

 

Two women from Haryana who were tenants of a retired railway employee, G. Raghavulu, in Malkajgiri, drugged a family by offering them prasadam laced with drugs and looted 33 tola gold from their house in November 2013. 

Though a case was registered at the Malkajgiri police station, there is no progress. 

Raghavulu’s wife G. Anjamma claimed that though they gave the address and details of the women — Ginni and Jyoti — no arrests have been made so far. 

“The police told us that one of the suspects is an expert in black magic and is involved in many cases. If they catch them, she could harm the police by performing black magic on them,” Anjamma said. 

Fed up with false assurances from the police, Anjamma approached Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwatm who assured her of a speedy investigation.

One night, Ginni and Jyoti offered them a special dish and compelled all the family to eat it. Immediately after eating it, the family members fell asleep. After they woke up, they found the gold ornaments and the women missing, she said. 

The police visited Haryana many times and returned empty handed, she added.

