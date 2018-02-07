search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre trying to muzzle free speech, alleges Opposition

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Members of the parties stayed away from the House when the proceedings resumed at 3 pm after two adjournments during the day.
Rajya Sabha members protest in the Well during the Session on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A group of Opposition parties including the Congress on Tuesday boycotted the proceedings in Rajya Sabha, alleging that their voice was being “muzzled”. Among the parties which boycotted the proceedings after lunch include the Congress, Trinamul, NCP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, CPM, CPI and AAP. Members of the parties stayed away from the House when the proceedings resumed at 3 pm after two adjournments during the day. 

However, seemingly in an effort to placate the agitating opposition members in Rajya Sabha, Vice-President M. Venkiah Naidu on Tuesday evening stated that the democratic rights of MPs would be protected. 

 

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The voice of the opposition is being muzzled outside and we do not want this to happen inside the House. Which is why we wanted to raise this issue since morning and which is why we have boycotted the House for the whole day.” 

He alleged that various issues happening in the period between proceedings of two days are meant to be raised during Zero Hour, but the moment MPs get up to raise these issues the House is adjourned. 

Meanwhile, clarifying on the issue of abrupt adjournment of the Upper House on Monday and Tuesday Naidu said, “I am deeply concerned with the negative public perception of this august House on account of forced adjournments and that too quite frequently over the years, which frequently follows a pattern. A pattern aimed at not allowing the House to function smoothly, come what may.” 

Earlier, intervening during the ongoing debate on the motion of thanks to the Presidential debate, Union minister Arun Jaitley said, “It is absolutely unprecedented. Congress and some other parties have tried to manufacture an issue when none existed...There is a huge opportunity for discussing all political and economic issues in Parliament. Instead every effort is being made by them to get the House adjourned, it is obvious that they don’t want an organised discussion.”

Tags: rajya sabha, free speech
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




