search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley did not apply his mind to budget, says Yashwant Sinha

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2018, 8:03 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 8:03 am IST
BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha also criticised Jaitley for being dismayed with the role of the GST Council.
Dissenting BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha also criticised the Finance Bill, saying the government was making several amendments through it, which should not have been the case. (Photo: PTI)
 Dissenting BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha also criticised the Finance Bill, saying the government was making several amendments through it, which should not have been the case. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Dissenting BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday criticised the 2018-19 Union Budget presented by Arun Jaitley, saying there was no application of mind while preparing it.

Sinha, who was the finance minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, said the budget did not keep in mind the global and domestic contexts under which it was being thought out.

 

"It seems that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not apply his mind to the budget speech. If that be so, then he must not have applied his mind while preparing the budget itself," he said at a seminar organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

Sinha said the budget had announced a number of schemes, particularly in the health sector, which were not properly thought out.

Pointing out that this was the last full budget of the present government as Lok Sabha polls were due in 2019, he said the decision to recapitalise the banks was announced very late and the backlog of stalled projects was not eliminated.

Sinha also criticised the Finance Bill, saying the government was making several amendments through it, which should not have been the case.

The budget did not follow the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management) Act as well, he said.

Sinha also criticised Jaitley for being dismayed with the role of the GST Council.

Tags: yashwant sinha, arun jaitley, union budget 2018, arun jaitley budget speech
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aspirin could cure erectile dysfunction, says study

The study was conducted by the Istanbul Medipol Univesity and is the first to assess how therapy to thin platelets in the blood could impact erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes

Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Japan's Princess Mako postpones wedding, cites 'immaturity'

Japan's Princess Mako and fiance Kei Komuro. (Photo: AP)
 

Thai monk spotted stealing women's innerwear in cctv footage

Police are looking for the monk in the footage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple HomePod review, mixed verdicts: Superb audio, locked features

Apple’s sound engineers have also added that extra special feature that makes the speaker measure the position of the subwoofer and reflects beams accordingly to make sure that the audio quality is perfect each time — even when the music is playing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Eagle eye over conduct of SSLC, PUC examinations

Question paper setting will be watched by CCTVs and each packet will carry Unique Quick Response (QR) codes and will be stored in rooms with biometric locks, says the department.

Mid-day meal workers brave night chill to hold protests in Karnataka

Members of Karnataka State Mid-day Meals Workers Association staging a protest at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DC

Hyderabad: Graft, leaks eat into water board income

The water board has a capacity to hold only 450 million gallons a day (MGD), against 650 MGD drawn from various water bodies daily.

Fires at civic body office, Hitec City Metro station

A video grab of the fire accident at Hitec City Metro station which has gone viral on social media on Tuesday. — DC

Hyderabad: Rescued child bride shines at national cricket tourney

16-year-old Boddupally Anusha along with Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham