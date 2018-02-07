search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes
 
Nation, Current Affairs

100 incidents of communal violence reported in K'taka in 2017, LS informed

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Union minister said highest number of communal incidents was in UP where 44 people were killed, 542 were injured.
As many as 111 people were killed and 2,384 others were injured in 822 communal incidents in the country in 2017, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 As many as 111 people were killed and 2,384 others were injured in 822 communal incidents in the country in 2017, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: As many as 111 people were killed and 2,384 others were injured in 822 communal incidents in the country in 2017, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said that the highest number of communal incidents in 2017 was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 44 people were killed and 542 others were injured in 195 communal incidents.

 

Karnataka has seen 100 communal incidents in 2017 in which nine people were killed and 229 injured while there were 91 incidents of riots in Rajasthan in which 12 people were killed and 175 injured, he said.

The minister said there were 85 communal incidents in Bihar in 2017 in which three people were killed and 321 injured and there were 60 incidents of riots in Madhya Pradesh in which nine people were killed and 191 injured.

There were 58 incidents of communal violence in West Bengal in 2017 in which nine people were killed and 230 injured while Gujarat has witnessed 50 riots in which eight people were killed and 125 others were injured, Ahir said.

He said that in 2016, as many as 86 people were killed and 2,321 others were injured in 703 incidents of communal violence while in 2015, there were 97 deaths and 2,264 people were injured due to 751 incidents of riots.

Tags: hansraj ahir, communal violence, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aspirin could cure erectile dysfunction, says study

The study was conducted by the Istanbul Medipol Univesity and is the first to assess how therapy to thin platelets in the blood could impact erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes

Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Japan's Princess Mako postpones wedding, cites 'immaturity'

Japan's Princess Mako and fiance Kei Komuro. (Photo: AP)
 

Thai monk spotted stealing women's innerwear in cctv footage

Police are looking for the monk in the footage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple HomePod review, mixed verdicts: Superb audio, locked features

Apple’s sound engineers have also added that extra special feature that makes the speaker measure the position of the subwoofer and reflects beams accordingly to make sure that the audio quality is perfect each time — even when the music is playing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Self-styled 'godman' arrested from Uttar Pradesh ashram, 6 minor girls rescued

Police pulled down the ashram on Monday and got the land encroached by 'godman' Rajendra Prasad for nearly four months in Natwa village freed. (Representational Image)

Rahul to interact with public, Cong workers at party headquarters from today

The AICC headquarters will be open for those on the list of appointments with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi from 9:30 am to 11 am. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley did not apply his mind to budget, says Yashwant Sinha

Dissenting BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha also criticised the Finance Bill, saying the government was making several amendments through it, which should not have been the case. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Eagle eye over conduct of SSLC, PUC examinations

Question paper setting will be watched by CCTVs and each packet will carry Unique Quick Response (QR) codes and will be stored in rooms with biometric locks, says the department.

Mid-day meal workers brave night chill to hold protests in Karnataka

Members of Karnataka State Mid-day Meals Workers Association staging a protest at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham