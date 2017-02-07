Will make big announcement on Feb 24: Jaya's niece Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai: Hitting out at AIADMK for keeping her in the dark about late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's health, her niece, Deepa Jayakumar, on Tuesday said that she would make an announcement on February 24 and implored the media not to question her about it before that.

"I am here because of my aunt, Jayalalithaa. I want to complete the tasks that she's left behind. My primary concern is about the state, the people and what's going to happen to them. Unless I'm given an opportunity to serve the people, we can't say what I can do or not,” she said talking to the media in a press conference.

Criticising the party’s decision to elevate Jayalalithaa’s close confidante VK Sasikala as the chief minister, she said, “This is unacceptable. People have not voted for Sasikala.”

Referring to the dissenting voice against the elevation, she added, “This is what the people and AIADMK want. This is not only politics, this is a forewarning.”

Deepa also pointed out that AIADMK was suspicious in the way they were handling Jayalalithaa’s death.

“From the way they are behaving, it's clear this is dishonest and they're hiding things. I don't know who is the family they are referring to. I was asking the administer to let me inside, I was denied. I was made to go back, Nobody got in touch. They are trying to establish I'm not family,” she said.