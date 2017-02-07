Nation, Current Affairs

TRS blames BJP leaders for Narendra Modi’s volte-face

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Reddy was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion to thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, A.P. Jitender Reddy, on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling his appointment to meet an all-party delegation from Telangana led by Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao to submit their representation on the SC categorisation.

Calling it a “shameless act”, Mr Reddy asked how can the Prime Minister cancels the appointment already given at the advise of some BJP leaders.

Mr Reddy was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion to thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament.

Referring to a media report, Mr Reddy said the cancellation of the appointment is quite painful and needs protest and condemnation.

“Though the TRS and the Chief Minister have been supporting the NDA government on all important issues, how can such thing (cancellation of appointment) be allowed to happen,” he asked. However, labour  minister Bandaru Dattatreya, who was present in the House, got up and refuted the allegations.

Mr Dattatreya said as state BJP leaders have been supporting the SC categorisation, there is no truth in the allegation. He, however, said he doesn’t know the reasons for the cancellation of the appointment.

Tags: bandaru dattatreya, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

US woman kicked off flight for showing ‘too much cleavage’

Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)
 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over Rs 5 cr spent on Jaya's treatment at Apollo Hospital, doctors reveal

Burial spot were AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa was laid to rest. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's Vijayvargiya stirs row, compares Oppn unity to 'pack of dogs'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: PTI)

Assam: MLA suspended for using Facebook live to telecast his assembly speech

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Photo: Facebook)

Jaya's legs were not amputated, were intact until the end: Doctor

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

If not in India, will Ram Temple be constructed in Pakistan: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham