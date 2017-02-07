TRS blames BJP leaders for Narendra Modi’s volte-face

Hyderabad: The TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, A.P. Jitender Reddy, on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling his appointment to meet an all-party delegation from Telangana led by Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao to submit their representation on the SC categorisation.

Calling it a “shameless act”, Mr Reddy asked how can the Prime Minister cancels the appointment already given at the advise of some BJP leaders.

Mr Reddy was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion to thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament.

Referring to a media report, Mr Reddy said the cancellation of the appointment is quite painful and needs protest and condemnation.

“Though the TRS and the Chief Minister have been supporting the NDA government on all important issues, how can such thing (cancellation of appointment) be allowed to happen,” he asked. However, labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya, who was present in the House, got up and refuted the allegations.

Mr Dattatreya said as state BJP leaders have been supporting the SC categorisation, there is no truth in the allegation. He, however, said he doesn’t know the reasons for the cancellation of the appointment.