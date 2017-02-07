Nation, Current Affairs

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along Indo-Pak border in Pathankot's Bamiyal

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
Security personnel at Pathankot airbase (Photo: AFP/File)
New Delhi: BSF today shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak International Border in Bamiyal sector of Pathankot in Punjab, the same spot from where terrorists had infiltrated last year to attack an IAF base.

Officials said the Border Security Force observation post detected suspicious movements of an intruder around 8:15 AM at about 50 metres from the IB fence.

They said the troops challenged the intruder but seeing no response they fired which killed him on the spot.

The exact location where the incident took place is the Simbal border post of the BSF in Bamiyal area of Pathankot.

Officials said as the area is witnessing heavy fog, the border troops are yet to retrieve the body from near the fence.

In January last year, terrorists from across the border had infiltrated in the sector and went on to launch an audacious attack on the strategic Indian Air Force (IAF) base.

Tags: pakistani intruder, border security force, india pakistan border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

