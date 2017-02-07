Modi likens note ban to surgery on healthy body, says ‘done at best time’

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Parliament on Tuesday that “the earthquake finally came – the earth was likely angered.”

The Prime Minister’s comments came hours after a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

"I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone sees 'SEVA' or any positive virtue in the word 'SCAM', then mother earth would definitely be upset," Prime Minister Modi said.

Months ago, Gandhi had attacked the Prime Minister’s demonetisation move and had warned that “if he spoke in Parliament about note ban, an earthquake will happen.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in the Lok Sabha. He is replying to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Parliament on January 31. Despite resistance from Opposition, the government presented the Budget on February 1.

In his speech in Lok Sabha, Modi attacked the Congress party, saying, “We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed.”

Emphasising the importance of 'Jan Shakti', the Prime Minister said that it is because of the people's power that a person, born to a poor family, became the Prime Minister of India.

"Let us understand and appreciate inherent strength of our people and take India to newer heights. Faith in Jan Shakti will give results," he added.

Here are the highlights: