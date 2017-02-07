Nation, Current Affairs

Modi likens note ban to surgery on healthy body, says ‘done at best time’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 7, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said ‘finally the earthquake came, the earth was likely angered.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Parliament on Tuesday that “the earthquake finally came – the earth was likely angered.”

The Prime Minister’s comments came hours after a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

"I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone sees 'SEVA' or any positive virtue in the word 'SCAM', then mother earth would definitely be upset," Prime Minister Modi said.

Months ago, Gandhi had attacked the Prime Minister’s demonetisation move and had warned that “if he spoke in Parliament about note ban, an earthquake will happen.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in the Lok Sabha. He is replying to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Parliament on January 31. Despite resistance from Opposition, the government presented the Budget on February 1.

In his speech in Lok Sabha, Modi attacked the Congress party, saying, “We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed.”

Emphasising the importance of 'Jan Shakti', the Prime Minister said that it is because of the people's power that a person, born to a poor family, became the Prime Minister of India.

"Let us understand and appreciate inherent strength of our people and take India to newer heights. Faith in Jan Shakti will give results," he added.

Here are the highlights:

  • I thank you all and also the Opposition.
  • The earthquake finally arrived yesterday. We had been hearing threats for a long time.
  • When someone finds benefit in SCAM, a quake can be expected.
  • How can someone see SEVA or any positive virtue in the word SCAM.
  • We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed.
  • Why Benami law passed during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1988 was not notified for 26 years.
  • There is something very special about ‘Jan Shakti’. It is due to this ‘Jan Shakti’ that the son of a poor mother can become the Prime Minister of India.
  • There are many here like me who were born after independence. While we did not have the privilege to fight for the nation’s independence we try to live for the nation.
  • Somewhere on the way, 'Jan Shakti' was forgotten. We do not accept this.
  • Let us understand and appreciate the inherent strength of our people and take India to newer heights. Our faith in Jan Shakti will give results.
  • I had said it from the Red Fort - every Prime Minister has contributed to the nation. But there is a party here that wants to attribute everything to one family.
  • I was surprised that there were some who made cleanliness also a political issue. Why can't we work together on ushering a Swachh Bharat.
  • When Rail budget was first presented, the transport sector was different, but now things have changed and a more comprehensive look is needed.
  • From day 1, we are ready for a discussion on demonetisation, but some were more keen on TV bytes and not debates.
  • My fight is for the poor and giving them their due. I will continue with my fight.
  • We do not see everything from the prism of elections. The interests of the nation are supreme for us.
  • You can have an operation when the body is healthy. Our economy was doing well and thus our decision was taken at the right time.
  • Like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India from corruption and black money.
  • After demonetisation we did our best to help people who were facing issues, we also had to tweak rules to stop those who were trying to game the system, those adept at theft.
  • Steps against black money were not sudden. The Supreme Court had warned of large amounts of black money stashed abroad. After we came to power, the very first day in Parliament we did what the Supreme Court had said, formulate the SIT.
