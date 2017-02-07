Nation, Current Affairs

Disproportionate assets case: Supreme Court verdict on Sasikala next week

A Bench led by Justice P.C. Ghose told senior Counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for Karnataka said “wait for one week, it is almost over.”
 Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will rule next week whether V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is guilty of corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, in the 21-year-old ‘Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case’.

A Bench led by Justice P.C. Ghose told senior Counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for Karnataka said “wait for one week, it is almost over.” Earlier Counsel told the Bench on Monday morning, “It is my unpleasant duty to remind the bench about the verdict that was reserved on June 7, 2016.”

The Bench said the judgement will be pronounced next week without giving any date.

Besides Jayalalithaa who died on December 5, 2016, Sasikala, V.N. Sudhakaran, who was once the foster son of Jayalalithaa and Ilavarasi, sister-in-law of Sasikala, are the accused the case.

