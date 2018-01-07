Tamil Nadu government warns bus crew who continue to strike

Chennai/Karur: Nearly 70 per cent of government buses remained off roads across Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day on Saturday even as transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar put the striking workers on notice warning them of “severe action” if they don’t report to work by Sunday evening.

Lakhs of people continued to suffer in cities, towns and villages across the state as the transport corporations were able to run only skeletal services with only a few drivers and conductors reporting for duty in every depot. As buses remained off roads, people opted for alternate mode of transport like MRTS, suburban rail services, Metro rail, cabs and auto rickshaws which ran to their full capacities even on Saturday.

With transport unions and employees still belligerent and showing no signs of softening their stand, Vijayabhaskar told reporters in Karur in western Tamil Nadu that “strict action” would be taken against employees who fail to report to duty by Sunday evening.

“Many have returned today. We believe (more of them) will come tomorrow also. If not, departmental action will be initiated as per law. Many are getting back to work today considering the wage revision offered by us, besides respecting the High Court directive in this regard yesterday", Vijayabhaskar told reporters.

The transport corporations issued notices to striking employees warning them of strict action if they don't comply with the order of the Madras High Court, which directed them to report to duty immediately. However, transport unions sought to brush aside the warning saying they know "how to handle notices and orders".