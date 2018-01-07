search on deccanchronicle.com
Pak inciting youths of Jammu and Kashmir against India: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Singh also asked India's top police brass to take strong action in cases of riots and desecration of religious places.
Tekanpur: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said terror infrastructure in Pakistan continued to exist and the neighbouring country was leaving no stone unturned to instigate the youths of Jammu and Kashmir against India.

He also asked India's top police brass to take strong action in cases of riots and desecration of religious places.

 

Addressing the annual conference of the DGPs and IGPs in Tekanpur, Singh said terror infrastructure in the form of training camps, launch pads and communication stations continued to exist in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He said the neighbouring country was leaving no stone unturned to provide all help, including financial, to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and that youths of the state were being instigated against India, sources privy to the home minister's speech said.

Highlighting the appointment of a representative for initiating dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it was a matter of satisfaction that security forces were successful in tackling the situation in the state to a great extent.

The home minister said the violence perpetrated by Naxals had come down to a great extent and assured that the government would encourage surrender policy for Naxals in the coming days.

Referring to the north-east, Singh said insurgency had come down in the region but camps and hideouts of underground outfits in Myanmar was a matter of concern.

The home minister said there was a slight increase in communal violence in the country and asked the top police officers to take strong action wherever such incidents and desecration of religious sites take place.

Singh also talked about growing incidents of cyber crime, use of Internet and social media by anti-social elements to create tension in the society and asked police officers to be vigilant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the three-day conference on Sunday.

A tweet by the Home Minister's Office said three police stations were awarded by Singh at the conference. These were RS Puram Police Station (Coimbatore City), Panjagutta Police Station (Hyderabad) and Gudamba Police Station (Lucknow).

The conference of the DGPs and IGPs is an annual affair, where senior police officers of the states and Centre meet and discuss issues.

The Narendra Modi-led government has been organising the conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014. The last three conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch and Hyderabad.

Tags: rajnath singh, jammu and kashmir, j&k unrest, terrorism
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




