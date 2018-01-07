search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Pub owner held; 1 more fire at studio in Kanjur Marg

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2018, 2:55 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 2:57 am IST
The fire broke out at Cine Vista studio on LBS Road at around 8 pm, said DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh.
According to reports, the fire department received a call at around 8 pm and the fire engines reached the spot at 8:25 pm. (Photo: ANI)
 According to reports, the fire department received a call at around 8 pm and the fire engines reached the spot at 8:25 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Police has booked the owners of Mojo’s Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with last month’s massive fire in Kamala Mills compound, a day after a probe revealed that the blaze started from the high-end pub.

“On the basis of the report by the fire bridge, we have booked owners of Mojo’s Bistro pub for culpable homicide,” Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of Mumbai Police Sachin Patil said.

 

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a film studio in suburban Kanjur Marg (West) on Saturday evening, police said.

The fire broke out at Cine Vista studio on LBS Road at around 8 pm, said DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh.

While efforts were on to douse the flames, so far there are no reports of anyone getting injured, the DCP said.

The studio is a ground-plus-one structure. Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first, the officer said. Eight fire engines and six water tankers have been pressed into service to put out the inferno.

Tags: mojo’s bistro, kamala mills, cine vista studio
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
 

After retaining MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings name Michael Hussey as batting coach

After retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have brought yet another former CSK member on board by appointing Michael Hussey as team’s batting coach. (Photo:PTI)
 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: NIAS director Baldev Raj is dead

He led the Institute to new heights in terms of multi-disciplinary pursuits, and brought the Institute closer to the government and decision making processes.

Water harvesting a must for residents, says K T Rama Rao

Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurates the puppy and stray dog adoption programme at Mana Nagaram event held at Chandanagar on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Thousand Pillar temple to get facelift

The Thousand Pillar temple at Warangal.

Hyderabad: Cyber Hills road repair to take 5 months more

Road dug up for laying the RCC box at Cyber Hills.

Hyderabad: TASK skills Telangana youth for jobs

Telangana, when compared to other states, is at an advantage in terms of the variety of industries wanting to set up shops here because of low land prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham