search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If supporter of Hindutva, is it right to back beef eating: Adityanath asks K'taka CM

ANI
Published Jan 7, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
UP CM said that Siddaramaiah is following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi who visited temples, spoke of Hindutva ahead of Guj Assembly polls.
Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party in view of the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

The chief minister said that Siddaramaiah is following the footsteps of Congress president Rahul Gandhi who used to visit temples and talk about Hindutva ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

 

Addressing a BJP rally in Bengaluru, Adityanath said, "I saw a news report wherein chief minister Siddaramaih was saying that he was a Hindu. After seeing your strength he is now talking about Hindutva in the same manner as Rahul Gandhi was visiting temples in Gujarat."

He further questioned Siddaramaiah as to why he advocates for beef eaters if he was a Hindu.

"Hindutva is a method of living. It should not be linked with religion, caste, belief or prayer. Hindutva does not advocate eating beef. I want to ask the chief minister that if he was a Hindu and supports Hindutva then is it right to endorse beef eating?" Adityanath asked.

"When BJP government was in power in Karnataka we introduced a bill to impose a complete ban on killing of cows but Congress didn't allow to pass it," he added.

Accusing Congress of dividing people in the name of religion, the chief minister said, that the party has become a burden on the nation because of its corruption and divisive policies.

"During elections, Congress tries to divide you in the name of religion. Karnataka should have become a developed state by now, but the Congress has pushed it in backward direction in the last five years. BJP needs to come to power in Karnataka to develop the state and help the youth and farmers. Congress has nothing to do with development," he said.

Citing example of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections, where the BJP stood victorious, Adiyantah said that the Congress has been uprooted from several states.

Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math.

He is also scheduled to take part in 'parivartan yatra' of BJP which was flagged off by party chief Amit Shah in November in the run-up to the Assembly poll.  

Tags: yogi adityanath, siddaramaiah, karnataka cm, karnataka assembly election, rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketchup sachet found piercing intestine of woman diagnosed for bowel disease

The procedure led to the discovery of pieces of plastic packaging coming from a sachet of Heinz tomato ketchup (Photo: AP)
 

Doctors recommend spicy food and loose clothes to avoid cold hands and feet

Not being able to warm up quickly after coming home from the cold and noticing changes in skin colour can mean something far more serious (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DDCA case: AAP leader Ashutosh fined Rs 10k for 'trying to derail court proceedings'

The court said that the AAP leader moved the application even though he did not have even a 'slight discomfiture in English'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Give Air India at least 5 yrs to revive: Parliament panel's draft report

The panel is also understood to have concluded that the equity infusion in the national carrier, as part of the turnaround plan (TAP), was made on a 'piece meal basis'. (Representational image)

Can't live in fear: Locals along LoC cry foul amid repeated ceasefire violations

'Pakistan is firing again and again in this area. We are not able to work. I would like to appeal to the government to take some immediate step to stop this firing,' said a local. (Photo: ANI)

Govt open to suggestions to cleanse political funding: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said the choice has now to be 'consciously' made between the existing system of substantial cash donations involving unclean money and other transparent options like cheque, online transactions or electoral bonds. (Photo: PTT/File)

Intention matters, not action: Haridwar cops arrest beggars to save them from cold

Few days ago, due to intense cold three unknown people died after which the district authority have started taking various measures to save lives. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham