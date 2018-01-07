search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

For now, private schools in Hyderabad to go ahead with fee hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 7, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 2:49 am IST
Private schools were enrolling children and taking the hiked fees, parents complained.
Authorities of schools where parents went to inquire for admission to their wards quoted high fees. (Representational image)
 Authorities of schools where parents went to inquire for admission to their wards quoted high fees. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Private schools hiked fees by 10-15 per cent and informed parents that they had not received any notification from the government regarding status quo of the fee structure. They said they would proceed with the increased fee slabs for the next academic year. 

Authorities of schools where parents went to inquire for admission to their wards quoted high fees. No notification had been sent to the Mandal Education Office yet regarding maintaining the fee structure as it was during the last academic year. Private schools were enrolling children and taking the hiked fees, parents complained.

 

A parent. Sachin B., said, “When I enquired with Epistemo Global School at Nallagandla for admission into Class II, I was told that the fee is 12 per cent higher than the 2017-18 slab. On informing the management about the government ordering a status quo, I was told that no notification or circular had reached the school.”

Even Birla Open Minds at Gachibowli hiked fees. Another parent, Mr Ramanjeet Singh of Gachibowli, said, “Santa Maria at Lingampally, Manthan International School at Tellapur, Chirec at Kondapur and Phoenix Green at Gachibowli have increased the fees on transport for the next academic year.”

fee

Mr K. Venkat Sainath added, “Private schools in Hyderabad are over 3,000 in number. The government announced the status quo on January 4 and the circular had still not reached the mandal education officers and even the school till January 6. While schools have already raised the admission fee, an LKG admission that was Rs 70,000 last year was now Rs 77,000. Gitanjali Devashray, SD Road, and St Andrew’s School (certain branches ) have hiked the fees.”

Prior to the status quo order, minister for education Kadiam Srihari had clarified, “There won’t be any admission into schools and those finalised will not be considered till the government takes decisions on the fee hike.” 

But parents said that despite clear orders, schools had completed 80 per cent of their admissions and had not adhered to the government directions. Members of Telangana Registered Schools Association did not respond when contacted.

Tags: private schools, mandal education officer (meo), epistemo global school
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
 

After retaining MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings name Michael Hussey as batting coach

After retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have brought yet another former CSK member on board by appointing Michael Hussey as team’s batting coach. (Photo:PTI)
 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: NIAS director Baldev Raj is dead

He led the Institute to new heights in terms of multi-disciplinary pursuits, and brought the Institute closer to the government and decision making processes.

Water harvesting a must for residents, says K T Rama Rao

Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurates the puppy and stray dog adoption programme at Mana Nagaram event held at Chandanagar on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Thousand Pillar temple to get facelift

The Thousand Pillar temple at Warangal.

Hyderabad: Cyber Hills road repair to take 5 months more

Road dug up for laying the RCC box at Cyber Hills.

Hyderabad: TASK skills Telangana youth for jobs

Telangana, when compared to other states, is at an advantage in terms of the variety of industries wanting to set up shops here because of low land prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham