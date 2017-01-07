Uttar Pradesh: Girl’s ear chopped off when she resisted rape

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police have not yet been able to trace the accused who have been identified. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: In yet another instance of barbarism, enraged over a girl’s attempt to resist rape, four men in Baghpat district chopped off her ear.

The incident took place in Ramala police circle in Baghpat district from where the girl was abducted by the four men.

Her mother, who tried to save her, was also attacked by the men, police said. When the men tried to rape her, the girl fought back and raised an alarm.

The enraged abductors chopped off the girl’s ear when she raised an alarm and fled.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police have not yet been able to trace the accused who have been identified.

The local BJP MP Satyapal Singh was quoted by the local reporters as saying that, “I spoke to the Superintendent of Police. There was no rape attempt and the complaint was made days after the incident which proves that it is an afterthought.”