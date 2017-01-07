Nation, Current Affairs

‘Triple talaq evil, use it to divorce the gun’: RSS leader

Published Jan 7, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 9:07 pm IST
Kumar, who has worked on Kashmir for years, exhorted the youth of the Valley not to take to the gun but walk the path of peace.
RSS leader Indresh Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Amid a raging debate on triple talaq, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday described the practice as "evil" and used it as a metaphor to appeal to the youth of Kashmir to divorce the gun and shun violence.

"Talaq is evil... and teachings of prophet also say no to it. So, if you want to say talaq, tell it to guns," he told a gathering of Kashmiri students at a conference here organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS affiliate.

"Why use it against the one who feeds you? Instead use it against the gun," he added.

Kumar, who has worked on Kashmir for years, exhorted the youth of the Valley not to take to the gun but walk the path of peace.

"Guns don't give lives but take lives, it doesn't educate you but snatches your education, it doesn't give you comfort but fear," he said.

Violent protests for months last year had hit hard the normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people, in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

