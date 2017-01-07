India renews bid to get JeM's chief Masood Azhar banned

New Delhi: Picking up the pieces after China blocked its move to list Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist, India has initiated discussions and consultations with several member countries of the UN Security Council and is exploring various options on the issue. India has opened consultations with the US, UK and France which were the co-sponsors of the move in the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Foreign policy observers feel the consultations are aimed at putting China on the mat although India appears in a fix on how to deal with the Chinese veto. “We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” sources said. China had recently placed a “permanent block” on the Indian move in the UN to designate terror outfit JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist, after which India had lashed out.