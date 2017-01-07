Nation, Current Affairs

India renews bid to get JeM's chief Masood Azhar banned

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 2:26 am IST
“We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” sources said.
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Picking up the pieces after China blocked its move to list Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist, India has initiated discussions and consultations with several member countries of the UN Security Council and is exploring various options on the issue. India has opened consultations with the US, UK and France which were the co-sponsors of the move in the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Foreign policy observers feel the consultations are aimed at putting China on the mat although India appears in a fix on how to deal with the Chinese veto. “We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” sources said. China had recently placed a “permanent block” on the Indian move in the UN to designate terror outfit JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist, after which India had lashed out.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammad chief masood azhar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

So cool! Shah Rukh Khan's adorable little AbRam gets his own tree house

The tree house has been designed by Sabu Cyrill.
 

Amitabh Bhattacharya lifted lines from my song in SRK’s Zaalima, slams KRK
 

Yuvraj Singh 'given a new chance', makes a comeback to Team India

We should appreciate how Yuvraj Singh has played in domestic cricket, said chief selector MSK Prasad. (Photo: AFP)
 

IRCTC to launch new App for faster booking of tickets

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect App next week .
 

Lovebirds Virat and Anushka warm up in each other’s jackets

Virat and Anushka enjoyed their leisure time in the chilly weather of Uttrakhand
 

MS Dhoni named India A skipper for 1st warm-up game against England

MS Dhoni is the best guy to look after the youngsters, he is a captain by nature, said MSK Prasad, the chief selector of Indian team, while explaining the decision to ask Dhoni, who recently stepped down from India’s ODI and T20 captaincy, to lead India A in the first warm-up game against England. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa pols: After exiting govt, MGP seals pre-poll deal with RSS rebel

State Factories and Broilers minister Dipak Dhavalikar. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Govt unveils 'Good Samaritan Policy' to help accident victims

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget is for country, not state specific: Naidu slams Oppn

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

My entry into politics can't be stopped: Jaya's niece Deepa Jayakumar

Deepa, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: File)

Justice Katju tenders apology to SC for questioning Soumya rape case verdict

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham