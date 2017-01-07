Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad school official charged for abetting student's suicide

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 9:41 pm IST
The school management refuted the charges and claimed that he had resorted to the extreme step over personal reasons.
Hyderabad: An official of a private school here has been arrested on the charge of abetment after a 16-year-old student allegedly committed suicide following the "humiliation" meted out to him by the school management over delay in payment of fees, police said on Saturday.

School correspondent, Khaja Z, was arrested and efforts are on to arrest his wife, who is the principal of the school, Kanchanbagh Police Station Inspector K Shankar said.

"The boy, a ninth class student of the school located at Chandrayangutta here, allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday even as his family members in a complaint accused the school management of humiliating him over the delay in payment of fees," the Inspector said.

The school management has refuted the charges levelled by the boy's family and claimed that he had resorted to the extreme step over personal reasons.

Further probe into the case is on.

Tags: school fees, suicide, humiliation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT
