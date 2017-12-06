search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil Nadu CM, OPS lead silent march to Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina beach

Party’s MPs and legislators too joined the solemn occasion in observing the first death anniversary of ruling AIADMK’s former supremo on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam along with senior leaders pay homage to late J. Jayalalithaa observing her first death anniversary near her memorial on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
Chennai: Clad in black shirts, AIADMK coordinator O. Pannneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami led a silent march of party functionaries from Anna Salai to late Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach, and paid floral tributes to their “puratchi thalaivi” (revolutionary leader).

Party’s MPs and legislators too joined the solemn occasion in observing the first death anniversary of ruling AIADMK’s former supremo on Tuesday. T.T. V. Dhinakaran too took out a procession with his supporters and paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum.

 

Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam placed a wreath at the memorial, where Jayalalithaa was laid to rest in December 2016. The two senior leaders stood with folded hands and then bowed down to pay their respects. Chants by supporters hailing Jayalalithaa filled the air and some functionaries turned emotional.

They also paid tributes at the memorial of party founder and late chief minister M. G. Ramachandran.

Later, the party workers took an oath to mark the day. In the oath read out by Mr Panneerselvam and repeated by others, including Mr Palaniswami, the AIADMK workers pledged to ensure that the "golden rule" of 'Amma' (Jayalalithaa) continued by their hard work. They recalled the relentless efforts of their Amma in making AIADMK a successful people's movement and each one of them vowed to be a true party worker walking in the footsteps of the late leader to ensure party's growth.

They also recollected her popular catchphrase: Mak-kalukkaga naan, makkalukkagave naan (I am for the people, I am because of people), and vowed to continue working in that spirit. Panneerselvam started reading the oath describing her as AIADMK's "permanent general secretary." Later, they observed two-minute silence in respect of the late leader.

Jayalalithaa's memorial saw a steady stream of visitors on Tuesday, with scores of public paying tearful homage to her. Later, Dhinakaran took out a procession from Anna Salai to Marina beach in a jeep and the vehicle sported a decorated photograph of late Jayalalithaa. He later placed a wreath at Jayalalithaa's memorial.

