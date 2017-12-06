search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja picked up cruciaL wicket of Angelo Mathews in the first session of the final day of third test. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd Test Day 5: Dhananjaya hits 50, Sri Lanka need 328
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't cut soldiers' kids education fund, says Navy chief; MoD to reassess cap

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 6, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 9:29 am IST
'This small gesture would assure the families of our brave women and men that the nation cares for them,' Admiral Lanba says.
Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reverse a government order that is attempting to limit educational reimbursement to children of martyred or disabled soldiers. (Photo: PTI)
 Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reverse a government order that is attempting to limit educational reimbursement to children of martyred or disabled soldiers. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reverse a government order that is attempting to limit educational reimbursement to children of martyred or disabled soldiers.

Admiral Lanba, who is also  Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, wrote: "this small gesture would assure the families of our brave women and men that the nation cares for them and their sacrifices are truly appreciated by the government," according to an NDTV report.

 

Lanba also added that these soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice for the country and this small contribution to their wards is recognition of their commitment to the country's defence.

Earlier, children of soldiers killed in action, those missing or disabled were given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. This has now been capped to Rs. 10,000 per month, in an order that was issued by the government on July 1.

This cap on the scholarship was imposed earlier this year, after the Seventh Pay Commission report and impacted nearly 3,400 children of army personnel, reports have said.

Chandrashekhar has written: "The services and sacrifices of our soldiers cannot be repaid ever and it is our moral obligation to ensure their families do not face any hardships and difficulties."

He further added that the decision to cap the funds would go against the basic principle with which the scheme was announced.

According to reports, the Defence Ministry was apprised of the criticisms and it is likely to consider the points raised by Lanba and Chandrashekhar, and take a decision soon.

The scheme to provide financial aid to children of martyrs was announced in December 1971, days after the Indian victory in the war with Pakistan.

Tags: soldiers, soldiers children, education fund, martyr children education fund, seventh pay commission, admiral sunil lanba, navy chief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: White-topping makes people lose their heads

A white-topped stretch of Hosur Road. (photo: DC)

Admission shocker! Many schools complete process

A file photo of parents waiting in a queue at a school for admission forms. (Photo: DC)

Kavitha Reddy filed police complaint against corporator Gurumurthy Reddy

Reddy said Ugrappa questioned the corporator about problems faced by the citizens and asked him to control the violations and not to sanction higher storey buildings.

‘Bring Gauri Lankesh’s killers to book’

The demonstrators gathered under the banner of Forum Against the Assassination of Gauri Lankesh and expressed concern over the delay in the cracking the case and arresting the accused. (Photo: DC)

Man jumps in front of KSRTC bus in Hassan, video goes viral

The incident happened around 6.30 am and it has been caught on a surveillance camera and the video clipping has gone viral. (Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham