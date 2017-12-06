Save childhood, 9th standard student tweets to minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: A ninth standard student from Narayana School, KPHB, tweeted his woes of a lost childhood due to academic pressure to minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday night.

In his tweet, Abhijeet Kartik said that students have nine hours of class every day and cannot relax even on Sundays as there is the burden of the IIT orientation exams every Monday. He pleaded with Mr Rama Rao to save their childhood.

Mr Rama Rao replied that it was a tough one for him to respond to but he will take up the matter. Many followers of Mr Rama Rao applauded the student’s tweet and said that an overhaul of the education system can happen only if more voices speak out. The school authorities said this was the timetable followed in every high school.

Ravi Kiran, a parent, says, “Earlier we could at least make sure that school time was not so burdensome. Now the long hours, competition, and extra coaching is too tiring. How can we expect our children to not be mentally stressed?”

Following the high rate of student suicides in Telangana, the education board had asked institutions to reduce their study hours and introduce one hour of recreational activity every day.