Ockhi cyclone: Kanyakumari limping back to normalcy

Kanyakumari: Of the 39 mechanised fishing boats reportedly missing off the western coast of Kanyakumari following Ockhi cyclone, 20 are yet to return, said State Fisheries secretary, Gopal, adding, details about more missing Tamil Nadu fishermen who put out to sea from neighbouring Kerala are pouring in.

He said the emergency warning was given around 2 pm on November 29, through public announcement system, the local fishermen co-operative societies and through the respective parish priests, fishermen went for deep sea fishing on the morning of November 29.

Further, explaining that the discrepancy in the number of missing fishermen was mainly due to the non-availability of details about the Tamil Nadu fishermen who had ventured into sea from Kerala fishing harbours, the official said that only 805 mechanised vessels that comply with the Tamil Nadu Marine Regulation Act have been registered in Kanyakumari district. Around 424 bigger boats that have more than 20-m length and having engine power more than the prescribed 150hp were registered in Kerala state, he noted.

“Among the reportedly missing boats, many are Kanyakumari fishermen owned boats but registered in Kerala,” said the official, who too added that even among the boats that went for fishing from Kerala habours 20 were yet to be found. About 60 fishermen were on board those missing boats.

“Information pouring in about the missing Tamil Nadu fishermen having reached the shore in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep islands give us the hope that all missing fishermen would safely return home. It has also been said that special committees have been sent to these states to safely bring home the fishermen,” he said.

The principal secretary, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, elaborated the steps being taken to compensate the crop damage in Kanyakumari district due to the cyclone. According to him, so far it has been enumerated that crops in around 3,696 ha are damaged. Plantain and rubber planted in 1,500 and 1,546 hectares respectively have been severely damaged, he said and assured due compensation for crop damage. Further survey of the affected crops is on.

Explaining the works being done to restore power supply in Kanyakumari district, Tangedco chairman, Sai Kumar said that of the 10,500 damaged lamp posts, 7,500 have been replaced.

The Tangedco chief added that aound 5,320 field staff were working round-the-clock in the district under the direct supervision of two directors, ten chief engineers and 18 superintending engineers of Tangedco to ensure 100 per cent restoration of power supply within the next 72 hours.

Earlier, the consultation meeting of the government secretaries of various departments was held here under the presidentship of the additional chief secretary to the government, Mr. Hansraj Verma.