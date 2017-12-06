search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Roshen Silva has scored his maiden international 50. (Photo:AP) Live| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 5: Roshen Silva scores maiden Test 50
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Newborn baby wrongly declared dead by Delhi hospital, dies after 6 days

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
The baby along with the other twin was declared dead and handed over to parents in a polythene bag by the hospital.
A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case on Tuesday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case on Tuesday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A premature baby, who was delivered in Max Hospital and wrongly declared dead last week, has died during treatment, police said on Wednesday.

The baby, born on November 30, died on Tuesday evening. Aslam Khan, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), confirmed the news.

 

A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case on Tuesday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants.

The case relates to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later discovered that the boy was alive.

The parents said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said.

Just before their last rites, the family discovered that the baby boy was breathing, the police said.

On December 2, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain had said the hospital's licence could be cancelled if a probe found it guilty of medical negligence.

Tags: delhi hospital, baby declared dead, max hospital, twins case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Delhi hospital gives 'dead' twins to parents in plastic bags, 1 found alive
Delhi hospital sacks 2 doctors for wrongly declaring newborn baby dead


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni set to reunite with Chennai Super Kings

Teams could opt for two retentions and three Right to Match or three retentions and two Right to Match. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Android Go: Google’s next ‘big small’ offering for entry-level smartphones

The first version of Android Go is based on the current Android Oreo release and is now available for OEMs to use it on their upcoming devices.
 

Worth your salt: Bidding goodbye to #SaltBae, 2017's first and most iconic meme

The man (and his food) behind the meme. (Photos: Alfea Jamal/ Instagram/Nusret)
 

Animal rights group names selfie-snapping monkey 'Person of the Year'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman's scorching hot workout will make you hit the gym right now!

Salman Khan working out during 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
 

Afshan Ashiq: From stone-pelter to captain of J&K women's football team

Ashiq, who defends the 24-foot-long and 8-foot-high goal post for her team, said the youth in Kashmir Valley was talented and all that they required was a platform. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why link Ayodhya dispute with 2019 polls: Modi trains guns at Congress

PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Gujarat's Dhandhuka (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

25th anniversary of Babri demolition: Ayodhya on alert, security beefed up

Security has been heightened in Ayodhya on the 25th anniversary of Babri Demolition. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Another Kolkata school under fire for sex assault of 3-yr-old, staffer held

Situation intensified in Kolkata as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents, demanding the arrest of the accused. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

India successfully test-fires Akash missile with home-made radio frequency seeker

Surface-to-air missile 'Akash' was launched on Tuesday from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur in Odisha against target Banshee. (Photo: ANI)

Don't cut soldiers' kids education fund, says Navy chief; MoD to reassess cap

Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reverse a government order that is attempting to limit educational reimbursement to children of martyred or disabled soldiers. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham