KT Rama Rao asks NID to make Telangana a designers’ hub

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Urges experts to open shops at T-Works, a TS government initiative.
Hyderabad: With the bare minimum representation from Hyderabad at the 17th edition of the India Design Summit, minister of IT K.T. Rama Rao requested the National Institute of Design (NID) to explore the opportunities to set up its base in Telangana. 

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, he said, “At one point of time there was an opportunity to set up NID in Hyderabad. But since the state has been bifurcated, NID has gone to Vijayawada. Now I need your help in getting NID to Hyderabad,” said KTR, pointing to professor Pradyumna Vyas who is the director of NID. 

 

Designers’ hub

Addressing designers from across India, the minister said, “It is intuitive for humans to appreciate design. Design is a hallmark of civilisation and Hyderabad has certain strong design elements which reflect the times we live in. Design has been part of a scientific, digital and industrial revolutions.”

He said that India shouldn’t be a follower but a leader in the industrial revolution and added, “What happened to software in the late 90s is now happening to hardware. India shouldn’t miss out on that. ”

Through T-works, an initiative by the TS government, designers will find a hub, a much-desired platform to collaborate, to foster and fuel new growth engines of the new industrial revolution. 

He requested designers from other parts of the country at the summit, to set up their base at T-works. It may be mentioned here that T-works is a hardware hub, which will be launched in the next eight months. This facility will be set up on an area of 25,0000 sqft with equipment worth $20 million and many partner-companies offering their tools, software and equipment. 

T-Works is seen as India’s largest maker-space and the world’s second largest design centre, which is open for all on a non-discriminatory basis. 

The CII Design Excellence Awards 2017 endorsed by the  India Design Council were presented to the winners from different states across India.

