Congress, BJP locked in neck and neck fight: Gujarat opinion poll

New Delhi: With the latest opinion poll predicting a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress in Gujarat, along with reports of the Opposition party attracting considerable Patidar and OBC votes, a worried BJP wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ramp up the number of rallies and public meets he addresses in the run-up to the two-phased polls in the state.

The Prime Minister has 12 more rallies scheduled, but is now expected to increase the number and intensify his attack on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Saffron heavyweights ‘ worries were ignited by an opinion poll’s unexpected results — a dip in Mr Modi’s popularity, and an impressive spike in Mr Gandhi’s connect with people.

According to the third and final round of tracker poll conducted by Lokniti-CSDS-ABP News survey whose results were released on Monday, the Gujarat Assembly elections are headed for a photo finish.

The survey, which polled 3,655 voters in 50 constituencies, claims that both the Congress and the BJP will get 43 per cent of votes, a drop of 16 percentage points for the BJP in just four months.