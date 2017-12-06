search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bombay High Court allows 13-year-old to abort 26-week-old foetus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 2:14 am IST
The Bombay high court on Tuesday allowed two pregnant women to terminate their unwanted pregnancies.
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Tuesday allowed two pregnant women to terminate their unwanted pregnancies. 

The first case pertains to a 13-year-old rape survivor, whose foetus is 26-weeks old, while the second case is of a 27-year-old woman whose 25-week-old foetus has a neurological condition.

 

In the first, the father of the rape survivor stated in a petition that the girl was not physically capable of bearing and delivering a baby and must be saved from the mental and physical anguish that may be caused to her if she continues with the pregnancy. 

Forcing her to continue with an unwanted pregnancy would deprive her of her right to safeguard her procreation, motherhood and child bearing, the petition stated.

Tags: bombay high court, pregnancies, foetus
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K T Rama Rao asks NID to make state a designers’ hub

Rama Rao requested the National Institute of Design (NID) to explore the opportunities to set up its base in Telangana. 

Hyderabad High Court : How can absent staff be allowed to retain job?

The petitioner told the court that in March 2016, the ACB authorities raided the house of the deputy engineer and found that he had amassed.

Can't wait till 2019 polls: SC fixes Ayodhya dispute hearing on Feb 8

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also 'prima facie' declined the demand put by a battery of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan that the appeals be either referred to a five or seven judge bench, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case and its ramifications on the country's secular fabric and polity. (Photo: File)

No proof of 'fraud case' against Mallya, Indian govt has failed: defence

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya is set to faces an extradition hearing in London that should determine whether he is sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses. (Photo: AP)

Cyclone Ockhi: 39 dead, 167 missing in Kerala, TN, says Home Ministry

The state governments are verifying with the affected villages to find the exact number of missing fishermen. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham