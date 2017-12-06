Bombay High Court allows 13-year-old to abort 26-week-old foetus

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Tuesday allowed two pregnant women to terminate their unwanted pregnancies.

The first case pertains to a 13-year-old rape survivor, whose foetus is 26-weeks old, while the second case is of a 27-year-old woman whose 25-week-old foetus has a neurological condition.

In the first, the father of the rape survivor stated in a petition that the girl was not physically capable of bearing and delivering a baby and must be saved from the mental and physical anguish that may be caused to her if she continues with the pregnancy.

Forcing her to continue with an unwanted pregnancy would deprive her of her right to safeguard her procreation, motherhood and child bearing, the petition stated.