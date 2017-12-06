Babri Masjid demolition anniversary: Muslim forums call for bandh

A total of 1,500 policemen, including teams from the CAPF, TSSP and the civil force, will form part of the bandobast.

Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday conducted a flag march in the Old City in view of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Wednesday.

The United Muslim Forum, All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem, and various other organisations have called for a bandh. They urged the people to observe a voluntary bandh.

The police is making elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. A total of 1,500 policemen, including teams from the CAPF, TSSP and the civil force, will form part of the bandobast. Mr Satyanarayana, DCP (south), said that trouble-makers are being monitored to avert untoward incidents.

“About 60 sensitive locations have been identified. Security has been beefed up in these areas,” he said.