Babri demolition anniversary: Muslims call for restraint, VHP wants celebration

Mahant Dharam Das outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In consonance with the prevailing political dispensation, the Muslims have been “advised” to observe the 25th anniversary of Babri demolition on December 6 in a “restrained and peaceful manner”.

The VHP, on the other hand, has called for “grand celebrations” on December 6. The VHP and the Bajrang Dal have asked Hindu families to light up their homes with diyas.

“All homes and temples in Ayodhya will be decorated with diyas. A meeting will be organised at Karsevakpuram, which is the VHP headquarters in Ayodhya, in which saints and seers will participate. It is a moment of celebration for us and everyone knows that temple construction is only a step away,” VHP spokesman in Ayodhya Sharad Sharma said.

The Bajrang Dal has asked also its supporters to take out mashaal (torch) processions in various cities. Since this is the first time in recent years that the BJP — “representing aggressive Hindutva” — is in place in Delhi as well as Lucknow, the VHP wants the occasion to be celebrated as never before.

“This time it is not going to be a mere formality. We are on the verge of temple construction and the occasion is special for us,” the VHP spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the All-India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) has asked Muslims and other secular forces to hold programmes in a restrained and peaceful manner.

“We have asked our community members to hold programmes in a peaceful manner and submit memorandums to the Prime Minister, seeking speedy disposal of cases related to demolition of the Babri mosque.

“In the memorandum, we will ask PM Modi to ensure that the status quo is maintained at the disputed site in reverence to the Supreme Court directives. We will also be holding special prayer meeting on the occasion,” said Mr Zafaryab Jilani, convenor of the All-India Babri Masjid Action Committee.

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Ayodhya on Tuesday on the eve of the Babri demolition anniversary.

“Special security cover has been given to the Ram Janambhoomi complex,” said Faizabad SSP, Subhash Singh Baghel.