search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Dhananjaya De Silva completed his half century and set his eyes on reaching the three figure mark. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd Test Day 5: Dhananjaya-Chandimal steady run chase
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Another Kolkata school under fire for sex assault of 3-yr-old, staffer held

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RWITI ROY
Published Dec 6, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Staff member of another school was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 3-year-old student twice.
Situation intensified in Kolkata as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents, demanding the arrest of the accused. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
 Situation intensified in Kolkata as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents, demanding the arrest of the accused. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Kolkata: Principal of G D Birla School Sharmila Nath was questioned by the police on Tuesday, for disclosing the name of the sexually assaulted four-year-old student in a letter she sent to nearly 4,000 parents of the school.

The storm, however, continues to brew as staff member of another school -- this time M P Birla -- was arrested on Monday night in connection with the sexual assault of a three-year-old student twice.

 

Manoj, the arrested staff member, is charged with molesting the student once in June, and once in September.

Also read: Kolkata student sex assault: Principal reveals victim name; school says 'accident'​

Parents of the child had made an official complain to the police, but the arrest was made recently, following demonstrations by other parents in lieu with the sexual assault of a four-year-old in G D Birla School.

The situation intensified as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents in front of M P Birla school, demanding the arrest of Manoj.

In a statement made on the Facebook page of Kolkata Police, however, it has been claimed that the lathicharge was strictly in order to control the unruly mob, which in addition to blocking a vital traffic passage, were not allowing students and teachers of the school to leave campus.

"The mob got into the school buses and conducted searches, so that no teacher leaves the campus. Such violent behaviour disturbed and traumatized the students. To stop the mob from scaring the children, the police decided to remove the gathering forcefully," the statement read.

Several protest programmes were also undertaken by various students and civil society groups in the city, demanding justice for the victims.

One such event, slated to happen on December 8, is also demanding the arrest of Manjushree Khaitan, grand-daughter of Ghanshyam Das Birla and owner of the school. 

The Council for School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), in a circular issued on December 4, has made it mandatory for all schools to install CCTV cameras within two weeks.

"We are upgrading the safety manual for schools, but for the time being they will have to adhere to the measures specified in the circular," said Gerry Arathoon, secretary and chief executive of CISCE, according to reports.

Tags: child sexual abuse, kolkata sexual abuse, g d birla school, g d birla sexual assault
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Kolkata student sex assault: Principal reveals victim name; school says 'accident'
4-yr-old sexually abused at school: Kolkata police arrest 2 teachers


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman's scorching hot workout will make you hit the gym right now!

Salman Khan working out during 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
 

Afshan Ashiq: From stone-pelter to captain of J&K women's football team

Ashiq, who defends the 24-foot-long and 8-foot-high goal post for her team, said the youth in Kashmir Valley was talented and all that they required was a platform. (Photo: Twitter)
 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully test-fires Akash missile with home-made radio frequency seeker

Surface-to-air missile 'Akash' was launched on Tuesday from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur in Odisha against target Banshee. (Photo: ANI)

Don't cut soldiers' kids education fund, says Navy chief; MoD to reassess cap

Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reverse a government order that is attempting to limit educational reimbursement to children of martyred or disabled soldiers. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: White-topping makes people lose their heads

A white-topped stretch of Hosur Road. (photo: DC)

Admission shocker! Many schools complete process

A file photo of parents waiting in a queue at a school for admission forms. (Photo: DC)

Kavitha Reddy filed police complaint against corporator Gurumurthy Reddy

Reddy said Ugrappa questioned the corporator about problems faced by the citizens and asked him to control the violations and not to sanction higher storey buildings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham