24 lakh untraceable voters set to be deleted: Telangana CEO

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 2:40 am IST
He said that after deletions, retentions and transpositions, the net number of voters in the state would be 91.06 lakh.
Hyderabad: Incharge Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana State, Mr Anoop Singh, on Tuesday said that after the door-to-door survey taken up by civic bodies, as many as 24.2 lakh of voters were found not staying in the given address and that would be deleted from the voters’ list after completing claims and objections’ process.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Singh said that to rectify the defect in the electoral rolls, intensive revision-2017 had been taken up in 36 Assembly Constituencies across the state.

 

bypoll

The CEO said that the door-to-door verification was taken up through the Booth Level Officer along with one Operator and the Tablet PC. 

“A web based application was provided in order to fetch the relevant data from the database and to make corrections or for fresh data entry. The collected data has been updated online and public can verify it at www. ceotelangana.nic.in. He advised voters who lost their names in the list can submit their claims and objections before December 31. We take up special campaigns from December 17 to 24 on motivating public on the matter and by January 1, 2018, we dispose claims and objections after verification. The final rolls will be available from Ja-nuary 20, 2018,” he said.

Mr. Singh also advised all eligible citizens who will attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2018 and those missed to enroll themselves on earlier could submit their application for enrolment/objections by December 31. 

“While filing their applications, all the citizens/electors shall provide information accurately in all the columns of the relevant Form – 6, 7, 8 and 8A,” he said.

He said that after deletions, retentions and transpositions, the net number of voters in the state would be 91.06 lakh.

Tags: chief electoral officer of telangana, anoop singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




