Tamil Nadu Govt announces 7-day State Mourning

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government tonightannounced a seven-day State Mourning from tomorrow in view of the demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

"The government of Tamil Nadu announce with profound regret, the demise of Selvi J Jayalalithaa, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 11.30 PM on Monday, Dec 5, 2016.

State Mourning will be observed for seven days from 6.12.16, during which period the national flag on all government buildings will be flown at half-mast. No official entertainment will also be held during this period," it said. The government also declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state.

The neighbouring union territory of Puducherry announced a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions tomorrow as a mark of respect to Jayalalithaa.